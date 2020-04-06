Sage sees revenue hit from coronavirus, suspends share buyback

REUTERS: Software group Sage said on Monday revenue growth will be below its previous targets and suspended a 250-million pound share buyback, as it looks to shore up its liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

It expects organic recurring revenue growth to be below the previously outlook range of 8per cent to 9per cent, and sees a quicker decline in other revenue in the second half, with some associated damage on margins.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)