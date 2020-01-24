Sale of Renk, MAN Energy Solutions depends on buyer: Volkswagen labor chief

Workers' approval of a possible divestment of Volkswagen's transmissions making unit Renk and MAN Energy Solutions depends on who the new owner will be, the carmaker's labor chief said on Friday.

"If there is a decent buyer, if there is a fit, the labor representatives in the supervisory board will not oppose a sale," Bernd Osterloh, head of Volkswagen's works council, said, not elaborating further.

Sources told Reuters last month that MAN Energy Solutions, which makes diesel engines for ships and power generators, had attracted bids from Europe's Innio, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy and U.S.-based Cummins .

Rheinmetall , Carlyle and EQT are seen as potential buyers of Renk.

