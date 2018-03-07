Sales target cap for insurance agents who switch to new firm

SINGAPORE: The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) has launched a public consultation on promoting responsible recruitment practices in the financial advisory industry.



In a media release Wednesday (Mar 7), MAS proposed measures set out in a public consultation paper to address the risks that come with the mass poaching of insurance agents from rival insurers.



Agents who jump ship are often offered sizeable sign-on incentives and are tied to sales targets that they have to meet, said the authority.

Speaking at the Life Insurance Association Singapore's (LIA) 16th luncheon on Wednesday, MAS deputy managing director of financial supervision Ong Chong Tee said the mass recruitment of insurance agents by one firm can give rise to heightened market-conduct risk, such as aggressive sales tactics and improper switching.

Mr Ong said LIA members have agreed to some of the measures proposed in the public consultation, which includes imposing a sales target cap for agents in their first year after switching to a new financial advisory firm.

MAS proposed that sign-on incentives should be spread over a minimum of six years, where the first payment should be capped at 50 per cent of the agent’s average yearly income over the three years before he or she moves to a new financial advisory firm.



Agents would be encouraged to deliver better after-sales service to customers as the payouts may be withheld if he or she is found to have engaged in improper sales conduct, said the authority.

This reduces the pressure on them to engage in aggressive sale tactics to meet inflated sales targets, said Mr Ong.

This comes after recent reports on the aggressive sales tactics and mass poaching of insurance agents from rival insurers in Singapore that has cast the industry in an unfavourable light.



Financial advisory firms are also required to monitor the sales transactions of their representatives. This is to ensure that the sales and advisory process have been properly conducted.

Mr Ong said: "Insurance is a social good, not a mere financial or economic activity.

"Apart from the imperative of doing well, it is also important for the industry to be guided by (a) moral compass pointing firmly to doing right and doing good," he added.

In September 2017, about 300 agents from Great Eastern's agency unit Advisors Alliance Group hopped over to the then newly formed AIA Financial Advisers.

The exodus eclipsed an earlier recruitment exercise in 2016, when 250 agents at Prudential Singapore's agency unit - Peter Tan Organisation - resigned to join rival insurer Aviva.



In an interview with Channel NewsAsia last November, Singapore chief executive for British insurer Prudential Wilf Blackburn said that customers are likely to get the short end of the stick from such poaching battles as insurers may increase premiums or reduce cash values to offset costs.



The public consultation will end on Apr 9 this year.