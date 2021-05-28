Salesforce beats quarterly revenue estimates

Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software following a pandemic-led shift to remote work.

REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue on Thursday that beat analysts' estimates, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software following a pandemic-led shift to remote work.

The company reported total revenue of US$5.96 billion in the first quarter, compared with analysts' estimates of US$5.89 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

