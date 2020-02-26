Salesforce co-CEO Keith Block steps down, Marc Benioff to be sole chief

Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday Keith Block has stepped down as co-chief executive officer, making Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the business software company, sending its shares down nearly 3per cent in extended trading.

REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc said on Tuesday Keith Block has stepped down as co-chief executive officer, making Marc Benioff the sole CEO of the business software company, sending its shares down nearly 3per cent in extended trading.

Block was widely seen as a potential successor to Benioff, who founded the company in 1999, and will continue as the chairman.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company has spent more than US$16 billion last year for acquisitions, adding muscle to its cloud products as it fends off competition from bigger rivals like Oracle Corp and German competitor SAP .

Salesforce forecast first-quarter revenue between US$4.88 billion and US$4.89 billion, compared with analysts' estimates of US$4.84 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company reported a net loss of US$248 million, or 28 cents per share, for the quarter ended Jan. 31, compared with a net income of US$362 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned 66 cents per share, beating estimates of 56 cents per share.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The company's total revenue rose 34.6per cent to US$4.85 billion, above estimates of US$4.75 billion.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Shounak Dasgupta)