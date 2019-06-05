Salesforce forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise

Salesforce.com Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue and profit on Tuesday and forecast full-year results above expectations, as customers looking to rein in costs boosted demand for its Sales Cloud product.

The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

The San Francisco-based company's shares rose 3per cent in trading after the bell.

Revenue from the company's flagship product, Sales Cloud, rose 11per cent to US$1.1 billion in the first quarter.

The company raised its full-year 2020 adjusted profit forecast to be in the range of US$2.88 to US$2.90 per share and revenue between US$16.10 billion and US$16.25 billion. Analysts on average were expecting a profit of US$2.66 per share on revenue of US$16.12 billion.

Salesforce and other cloud-based service providers are benefiting from a growing trend among companies to shift their operations onto lower cost cloud-based services that also offer more scalability.

Last week, smaller rival Workday Inc reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, as it enrolled more companies for its cloud-based financial and human resources software.

Salesforce's net income rose to US$392 million, or 49 cents per share, in the first quarter ended April 30, from US$344 million, or 46 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company's total revenue rose 24per cent to US$3.74 billion from US$3.01 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned 93 cents per share, while analysts on average had expected 61 cents.

(Reporting by Sayanti Chakraborty in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Source: Reuters

