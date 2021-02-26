Salesforce full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares drop

Salesforce.com Inc reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday, helped by increased demand for its cloud-based software as remote work stretches further into 2021.

REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc on Thursday forecast full-year profit that was below market expectations, sending the shares of the online software company down 3.9per cent in extended trading.

The company's latest and biggest acquisition of workspace messaging company Slack Technologies Inc for US$27.7 billion deal in December is seen as expensive by any Wall Street analysts, even though there are long-term benefits.

"Weak FY22 EPS guidance suggests margin expansion is likely to be muted even adjusting for the acquisition of Slack," Scott Berg, Needham & Co analyst, said.

The largest provider of customer relationship management software forecast full-year adjusted earnings per share between US$3.39 and US$3.41, below estimates of US$3.49 per share.

While new emerging virus strains pose a new hurdle to business spending, Salesforce is also facing stiff competition from Microsoft Corp, which is ramping up its cloud-based offerings.

Revenue in the quarter ended Jan. 31 rose to US$5.82 billion from US$4.85 billion a year earlier, driven by increased demand for its cloud-based software.

Analysts on average expected revenue to be US$5.68 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

The company raised its fiscal 2022 revenue forecast slightly to between US$25.65 billion and US$25.75 billion, above analysts' average estimate of US$25.42 billion.

Excluding items, the company earned US$1.04 per share, beating estimates of 75 cents.

