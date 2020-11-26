Salesforce has approached Slack with acquisition offer: source

REUTERS: Cloud-based software company Salesforce.com Inc has approached workplace messaging app Slack Technologies Inc with an acquisition offer, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

Salesforce views the potential acquisition as a logical extension of its enterprise offerings, the source said, adding there is no certainty of a deal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares of Slack Technologies jumped 24per cent, while Salesforce fell 2.7per cent.

Salesforce.com and Slack were not immediately available to comment. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Arun Koyyur)