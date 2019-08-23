Salesforce revenue beats on higher demand for cloud software

Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as more customers signed up for its cloud software.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Total revenue surged 22per cent to US$4 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts' estimates of US$3.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net income fell to US$91 million, or 11 cents per share, from US$299 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

