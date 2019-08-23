Salesforce revenue beats on higher demand for cloud software

Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as more customers signed up for its cloud software.

REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc reported quarterly revenue above Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as more customers signed up for its cloud software.

Total revenue surged 22per cent to US$4 billion in the second quarter ended July 31, compared with analysts' estimates of US$3.95 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

However, net income fell to US$91 million, or 11 cents per share, from US$299 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

