Salesforce to buy Israel's ClickSoftware for US$1.35 billion

U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli software developer ClickSoftware for US$1.35 billion in cash and shares.

JERUSALEM: U.S. cloud-based service provider Salesforce said it signed a definitive agreement to acquire Israeli software developer ClickSoftware for US$1.35 billion in cash and shares.

Salesforce said adding ClickSoftware, which makes cloud-based field service management software, would accelerate the growth of its Service Cloud platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The deal comes a week after Salesforce completed its more than US$15 billion purchase of big data firm Tableau.

Salesforce said its offer was net of the value of shares it already owns, after taking into consideration estimated purchase price adjustments.

The acquisition is expected to close during Salesforce's fiscal quarter ending Oct. 31 pending various approvals.

Israeli media reported in January that Salesforce was in talks to buy ClickSoftware for around US$1.5 billion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

U.S. private equity firm Francisco Partners bought ClickSoftware in 2015 for US$438 million and delisted it from Nasdaq.

This would be the second significant deal by Salesforce in Israel since July 2018 when it paid US$850 million for Datorama, a cloud-based artificial intelligence marketing platform.

(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)