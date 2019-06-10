Salesforce to buy Tableau Software in US$15.7 billion deal

Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at US$15.7 billion.

REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at US$15.7 billion.

Tableau shareholders will get 1.103 Salesforce shares, valuing the offer at US$177.88 per share, which represents a premium of 42per cent to Tableau's Friday closing price.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)