Salesforce to buy Tableau Software in US$15.7 billion deal
Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at US$15.7 billion.
REUTERS: Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at US$15.7 billion.
Tableau shareholders will get 1.103 Salesforce shares, valuing the offer at US$177.88 per share, which represents a premium of 42per cent to Tableau's Friday closing price.
(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)