Salesforce to buy Tableau Software in US$15.7 billion deal

Salesforce.com Inc said on Monday it would buy data analytics platform Tableau Software in an all-stock deal valued at US$15.7 billion.

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York
FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Salesforce.com is displayed on the Salesforce Tower in New York City, U.S., March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Tableau shareholders will get 1.103 Salesforce shares, valuing the offer at US$177.88 per share, which represents a premium of 42per cent to Tableau's Friday closing price.

(Reporting by Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

