Salesforce to replace Exxon in Dow Jones Industrial Average index next week

Salesforce.com Inc , Amgen Inc and Honeywell International Inc will become a part of the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average index on Aug. 31, S&P Dow Jones Indices said on Monday.

The three companies will replace Exxon Mobil Corp , Pfizer Inc and Raytheon Technologies Corp .

The changes follow Apple Inc's decision to split its stock, which would reduce the index's weight in the global industry classification standard information technology sector, S&P Dow Jones Indices said.

