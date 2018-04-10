Temasek stake values 'Salt Bae' Turkish restaurant owner at US$1.2 billion

ISTANBUL: Singapore's Temasek and Britain's Metric Capital have bought into Nusr-Et steakhouse owner D.ream in a deal valuing the Turkish firm at US$1.2 billion.

Nusr-Et was made famous by butcher-turned-social media star Nusret Gokce, who went viral under the nickname "Salt Bae" in 2017 after posting videos of himself salting meat.

Salt Bae's distinctive cobra-like manoeuvre earned Gokce more than 12 million Instagram followers and has helped launch Nusr-Et restaurants in the Middle East, New York and Miami.

Dogus Restaurant Entertainment and Management (D.ream), which has a presence in 170 locations in 12 countries, said on Monday state-owned Temasek Holding and Metric Capital had paid US$200 million for a 17 percent holding.

(Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan and Alexander Smith)

Advertisement