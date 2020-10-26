Samsung affiliates' shares rise after Lee's death sparks hopes of shake-up

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and affiliates rose on Monday after the death a day earlier of Chairman Lee Kun-hee sparked hopes for restructuring and stake sales, analysts said.

Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance rose as much as 21.2per cent and 15.7per cent respectively, while shares in Samsung BioLogics, Samsung SDS and Samsung Engineering also rose.

Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, with holdings including 4.18per cent of Samsung Electronics common shares and 0.08per cent of preferred shares, worth about 15 trillion won in total.

He also held a 20.76per cent stake in Samsung Life worth about 2.6 trillion won, and a 2.88per cent stake in Samsung C&T worth about 564 billion won as of Friday's closing.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Stephen Coates)