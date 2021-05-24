Samsung BioLogics shares rise after agrees to make Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Shares in South Korean drug contract manufacturer Samsung BioLogics rose as much as 5.2per cent in early Monday trade, after it agreed to fill-finish manufacture Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.
The agreement was part of Moderna Inc and Novavax Inc entering into a deal with the South Korean government to manufacture their COVID-19 vaccines.
The wider market was down 0.2per cent as of 0007 GMT.
