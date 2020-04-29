Samsung Elec first quarter operating profit up 3per cent as chips soften virus blow

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said its operating profit rose 3per cent in the January to March period, in line with its earlier estimate, as the stay-at-home trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic cushioned the virus blow.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones reported an operating profit of 6.4 trillion Korean won (US$5.2 billion), compared with 6.2 trillion won a year ago and its earlier estimate of 6.4 trillion won.

It said its net profit fell 3per cent to 4.9 trillion won, while revenue climbed 5.6per cent to 55.3 trillion won.

