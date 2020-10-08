Samsung Elec says third-quarter profit likely rose 58per cent on strong smartphone sales

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday third-quarter operating profit likely rose 58per cent as strong smartphone, TV and home appliance sales and increased chip shipments offset the effects of weak memory chip prices.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 12.3 trillion won (US$10.63 billion) in the quarter ended September, far above the 10.5 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 6.5per cent to 66 trillion won from a year earlier, the company said.

The firm is expected to release detailed earnings later this month.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; editing by Richard Pullin)