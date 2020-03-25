Samsung Elec says to remain committed to support the Tokyo Olympics

South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it remains fully committed to supporting the Olympic movement globally.

SEOUL: South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it remains fully committed to supporting the Olympic movement globally.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday were postponed to 2021, a first in the 124-year modern history of the event, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prompted governments to shut businesses globally.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)