Samsung Elec says to remain committed to support the Tokyo Olympics
SEOUL: South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it remains fully committed to supporting the Olympic movement globally.
The Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday were postponed to 2021, a first in the 124-year modern history of the event, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prompted governments to shut businesses globally.
