Business

Samsung Elec says to remain committed to support the Tokyo Olympics

Workers set up a Samsung display in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for
Workers set up a Samsung display in the lobby of the Las Vegas Convention Center in preparation for the 2020 CES in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S. January 5, 2020. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

SEOUL: South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it remains fully committed to supporting the Olympic movement globally.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics on Tuesday were postponed to 2021, a first in the 124-year modern history of the event, due to the coronavirus pandemic which has prompted governments to shut businesses globally.

(Reporting by Heekyong Yang and Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

