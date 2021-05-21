Samsung Elec to invest US$17 billion in new chip foundry in u.s.-Blue House

Samsung Electronics plans to invest US$17 billion for a new plant for chip contract manufacturing in the United States, South Korea's presidential office said on Friday.

Documents filed with Texas state officials previously showed that Samsung is considering Austin, Texas, as one of the sites for a new US$17 billion chip plant that the South Korean firm said could create 1,800 jobs.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)