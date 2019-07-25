Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Fold to be available from September

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Thursday its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold would go on sale from September in selected markets, after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it had made improvements in its first foldable phone and was conducting final tests.

