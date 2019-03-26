Samsung Electronics expects first-quarter earnings to miss market forecasts

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it expects its first quarter earnings to fall short of market expectations as declines in its memory chip prices have widened.

FILE PHOTO - Attendees at Samsung Electronics Co LtdÕs Unpacked event test out the company's new devices in in San Francisco, California, U.S., February 20, 2019 REUTERS/Stephen Nellis

Samsung in a regulatory filing pointed to weak chip demand and slowing demand from its display panels customers.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to post its guidance for first quarter earnings early next month.

