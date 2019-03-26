Samsung Electronics expects first-quarter earnings to miss market forecasts

Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday that it expects its first quarter earnings to fall short of market expectations as declines in its memory chip prices have widened.

Samsung in a regulatory filing pointed to weak chip demand and slowing demand from its display panels customers.

The South Korean tech giant is expected to post its guidance for first quarter earnings early next month.

