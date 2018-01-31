Samsung Electronics fourth-quarter profit up 64 percent on-year to new record

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a record quarterly profit, as expected, for the three months through December, led by strong demand for memory chips.

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a record quarterly profit, as expected, for the three months through December, led by strong demand for memory chips.

Operating profit for the world's biggest chipmaker was 15.15 trillion won (US$14.12 billion) in the fourth quarter, up 64.3 percent from a year ago and in line with the 15.1 trillion won the company had estimated.

Revenue jumped 23.7 percent to 66 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimate.

