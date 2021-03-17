Samsung Electronics mobile chief says chip supply poses slight problem in second quarter

Samsung Electronics co-CEO and mobile chief Koh Dong-jin said on Wednesday that the current supply-demand imbalance of IT sector chips and related components was "very serious" and the second quarter "poses a slight problem".

Koh, addressing Samsung's annual general shareholders' meeting, said the company is continuing its efforts to address the supply issues.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

