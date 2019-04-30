Samsung Electronics Q1 profit falls 60% as weak chip prices bite

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd posted a 60 per cent drop in first-quarter operating profit on Tuesday, hit by falls in chip prices and slowing demand for display panels.

Operating profit was 6.2 trillion won (US$5.4 billion) in the January-March quarter, in line with the 6.2 trillion won the company had estimated earlier this month.

Revenue fell 13.5 per cent to 52.4 trillion won, also in line with its earlier estimates.

Samsung's core semiconductor business booked a 64 percent fall in operating profit to 4.1 trillion won, while the display business logged 560 billion won in losses.

The world's top maker of smartphones said its mobile business posted a 40 per cent drop in operating profit to 2.3 trillion won.

Memory chip makers including Samsung have been hit by a weaker global smartphone market and a fall in server demand amid a broader economic slowdown.

Samsung's smaller rival, memory chip maker SK Hynix, last week posted the slimmest quarterly operating profit in more than two years, but said it was confident chip demand would recover later this year as its server DRAM customers boosted investments.



The firm is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung Group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates that dominate business in the world's 11th largest economy, and it is crucial to South Korea's economic health.

It has enjoyed record profits in recent years despite a series of setbacks, including a humiliating recall and the jailing of its de facto chief.

But now the picture is changing, with chip prices falling as global supply increases and demand weakens.

It also has to contend with increasingly tough competition in the smartphone market from Chinese rivals like Huawei -- which in 2017 surpassed Apple to take second place - offering quality devices at lower prices.

"Mobile displays suffered slower demand and intensifying competition with LTPS LCDs," the company said in a statement.

"Large displays also took a hit from a continued decline in LCD panel prices amid weak seasonality."

Samsung launched its top-end S10 5G smartphone earlier this month, after South Korea won the global race to commercially launch the world's first nationwide 5G networks.

The South Korean tech giant is hoping to revive flagging growth in its mobile business with its latest handset, featuring a big, bending screen.

But in a blow to its renewed focus on innovation, Samsung delayed global sales of its upcoming foldable phone after several reviewers discovered problems with the display.