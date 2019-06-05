Samsung Electronics says adjusts production volume at China mobile phone plant

Samsung Electronics said on Wednesday it was adjusting the volume of mobile phone production at its plant in the Chinese city of Huizhou due to intensifying competition in the country.

Samsung's statement follows a report by the financial magazine Caixin that Samsung was offering a voluntary redundancy program for employees at the factory.

Samsung ceased operations at a mobile phone plant in the city of Tianjin in December last year as part of an effort to enhance production efficiency.

