Samsung Electronics says fourth-quarter profit slumped 34per cent, flags gradual chip recovery

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co said on Thursday its fourth-quarter operating profit slid by a third as the South Korean conglomerate soaked up a downturn in the memory chip market, but forecast a gradual recovery in chip prices this year.

The world's biggest memory chip and smartphone maker reported operating profit of 7.16 trillion won (4.7 billion pounds), down 34per cent and in line with its own previous estimate. Net profit fell 38per cent to 5.2 trillion won, with revenue easing 1per cent to 59.9 trillion won - also meeting estimates.

A two-year boom in memory chip prices started to fade in late 2018 as demand slumped from data centre customers, while the U.S.-China trade war muddied purchase decisions, creating a supply glut.

Fourth-quarter operating profit more than halved to 3.45 trillion won in Samsung's mainstay chip division, while mobile division profit improved nearly 67per cent to 2.52 trillion won.

"Looking ahead to 2020, Samsung expects improvements in overall business performance but also sees continued uncertainties in the global business environment," Samsung said in a statement, without identifying particular issues that could affect its operations.

Samsung's share price has risen 6per cent this year, following a 44per cent rally last year, as expectations of an easing of U.S.-China trade tensions fuelled hope of a rebound in the chip industry.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)