Samsung Electronics says it suspended operations at China mobile phone factory

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it suspended production at its mobile phone factory in China at the end of September.

The world's top smartphone maker said it made a "difficult decision" to suspend production at its only China phone factory in its effort to enhance efficiency, Samsung told Reuters in a statement.

