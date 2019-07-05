Samsung Electronics says Q2 operating profit likely 56% down year-on-year

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics on Friday (Jul 5) said its second-quarter operating profit likely fell 56 per cent from a year earlier, beating analyst estimates.

Analysts say a drop in memory chip shipments to China's embattled Huawei Technologies exacerbated a price-squeezing supply glut.

Samsung, in a regulatory filing, said April-June profit was likely 6.5 trillion won (US$5.6 billion), beating the 6 trillion won Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Samsung said its operating profit included its display division's one-off gains, but it did not elaborate further.

Revenue likely fell 4.2 per cent from a year earlier to 56 trillion won.

