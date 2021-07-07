Samsung Electronics says Q2 profit likely rose 53per cent, beating analyst estimate
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday second-quarter operating profit rose an estimated 53per cent as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker said April-June profit was likely 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion), beating an 11.3 trillion won analyst forecast from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.
(US$1 = 1,136.7800 won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee & Heekyong Yang; editing by Richard Pullin)