Samsung Electronics says Q2 profit likely rose 53per cent, beating analyst estimate

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday second-quarter operating profit rose an estimated 53per cent as strong chip prices and demand buoyed results despite a decline in smartphone shipments from the previous quarter.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen at its office building in Seoul, South Korea South Korea, October 11, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
The world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker said April-June profit was likely 12.5 trillion won (US$11 billion), beating an 11.3 trillion won analyst forecast from Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

(US$1 = 1,136.7800 won)

