Samsung Electronics says Texas chip production close to normal levels

Business

Samsung Electronics says Texas chip production close to normal levels

Samsung Electronics' U.S. chip plant at Austin, Texas has reached production close to normal levels as of last week, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

A man walks past the logo of Samsung at its office building in Seoul
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the logo of Samsung at its office building in Seoul, South Korea, October 25, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Bookmark

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics' U.S. chip plant at Austin, Texas has reached production close to normal levels as of last week, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

Samsung and other chipmakers with production facilities in the area had seen shutdowns caused by severe weather in mid-February.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark