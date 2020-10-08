Samsung Electronics says third-quarter profit likely rose 58% on strong smartphone sales

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on a dish washer at its store in Seoul
The logo of Samsung Electronics is seen on a dish washer at its store in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 27, 2020. (Photo: Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji) 
SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday (Oct 8) third-quarter operating profit likely rose 58 per cent as strong smartphone, TV and home appliance sales and increased chip shipments offset the effects of weak memory chip prices.

The South Korean tech giant said operating profit was likely 12.3 trillion won (US$10.63 billion) in the quarter ended September, far above the 10.5 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate.

Revenue likely rose 6.5 per cent to 66 trillion won from a year earlier, the company said.

The firm is expected to release detailed earnings later this month.

