Samsung Electronics sees second-quarter profit fall as virus hits sales of smartphones, TVs

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected its profit to decline in the current quarter, as strength in the chip business would be offset by a sales slump in smartphones and TVs.

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Wednesday it expected its profit to decline in the current quarter, as strength in the chip business would be offset by a sales slump in smartphones and TVs.

Samsung said its first-quarter operating profit rose 3per cent in the January-March period, in line with an earlier estimate, as the stay-at-home trend due to the COVID-19 pandemic cushioned the virus blow.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The South Korean tech conglomerate's chip business is benefiting from demand for servers and computers as stay-at-home orders force millions of people around the world to convert their homes into offices.

But sales of TVs and smartphones have slowed as recession-wary consumers postpone purchases of non-essential consumer electronics, a trend seen across the global tech industry.

"Sales and profits of set products business, including smartphones and TVs, are expected to decline significantly as COVID-19 affects demand and leads to store and plant closures globally," Samsung said in a statement.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones reported an operating profit of 6.4 trillion Korean won (US$5.2 billion), compared with 6.2 trillion won a year ago and its earlier estimate of 6.4 trillion won.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It said net profit fell 3per cent to 4.9 trillion won, while revenue climbed 5.6per cent to 55.3 trillion won.

Samsung Electronics shares fell 0.8per cent in a flat wider market in morning trade on Wednesday. The shares are down 10per cent so far this year, in line with the wider market.

(US$1 = 1,220.9000 won)

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates and Muralikumar Anantharaman)