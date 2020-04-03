Samsung Electronics shuts US factory after two coronavirus cases

Samsung Electronics said on Friday that it has suspended its home appliance factory in the United States after two of its workers had tested positive for coronavirus.

The South Korean tech giant said its facility, located in Newberry County, South Carolina, is being "thoroughly cleaned and sanitized," and will resume operation on Monday.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)