Samsung Electronics third-quarter net profit slumps 56%

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics said chip sales should pick up in 2020 as it reported a 56 per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday (Oct 31), reeling from memory price declines amid a prolonged industry downturn.

Samsung said there were positive signs for the chip outlook thanks to anticipated demand from data-centre customers and the continuing expansion of 5G smartphones.

But the South Korean tech giant warned that prospects for 2020 should be viewed with caution as uncertainties remained in the macroeconomic environment, a likely reference to the future of US-China trade relations.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit was 7.8 trillion won (£5.24 billion), slightly above the 7.7 trillion won estimate the company released earlier. Revenue fell 5.3 per cent to 62 trillion won, in line with its earlier estimates.

Samsung's profit has slumped on-year for four consecutive quarters and it is expected to fall again in the current quarter, analysts say.

Earlier this month its cross-town chip rival SK Hynix said 5G-enabled smartphones should help lift the global memory market out of the doldrums next year.

Analysts say strong smartphone sales cushioned the profit fall, with U.S. sanctions on Huawei Technologies effectively barring US firms from supplying the Chinese competitor.

Samsung said its mobile business posted a 32 per cent rise in operating profit to 2.9 trillion won in the third quarter.

