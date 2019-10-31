Samsung Electronics third quarter profit dives 56per cent as further chip prices declines weigh

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd reported a 56per cent fall in third-quarter operating profit on Thursday, reeling from chip price declines in the face of a prolonged industry downturn.

The world's top maker of memory chips and smartphones said operating profit was 7.8 trillion won (US$6.70 billion), slightly above the 7.7 trillion won estimate the company released earlier.

Samsung's profit has slumped on-year for four consecutive quarters and it is expected to fall again in the current quarter, analysts say.

Earlier this month its cross-town rival, SK Hynix, said 5G-enabled smartphones should help lift the global memory market out of the doldrums next year.

(Reporting by Ju-min Park and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Stephen Coates)