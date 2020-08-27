Samsung Electronics to allow working from home in Sept.: official

Samsung Electronics plans to allow some workers in South Korea to work from home in September under a pilot program, a company official said on Thursday, as the country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

Some employees at Samsung Electronics' mobile phone division and consumer electronics division are eligible to apply for the pilot program, the official said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)