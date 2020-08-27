Samsung Electronics to allow working from home in Sept.: official

Samsung Electronics plans to allow some workers in South Korea to work from home in September under a pilot program, a company official said on Thursday, as the country is battling a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

FILE PHOTO: A worker wipes a glass panel bearing the logo of Samsung Electronics at its office building in Seoul, South Korea January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Some employees at Samsung Electronics' mobile phone division and consumer electronics division are eligible to apply for the pilot program, the official said.

(Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

Source: Reuters

