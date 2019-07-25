Samsung's Galaxy Fold to be available from September

SEOUL: Samsung said on Thursday (Jul 25) its foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold would go on sale from September in selected markets, after the launch was delayed by screen problems earlier this year.

The South Korean tech giant said in a statement it had made improvements in its first foldable phone and was conducting final tests.



The new Galaxy Fold, according to Samsung, will have a longer top protective layer to make it apparent that it is part of the display and not meant to be removed, CNBC reported. According to The Verge, people had previously tried to peel the layer off, thinking it was a screen protector, and damaged the screen.

Samsung also included "additional reinforcements" to protect the device from external particles while maintaining the ability to fold the phone.

The top and bottom of the hinge area were also strengthened with protection caps, with additional metal layers underneath the display, CNBC said. The space between the hinge and the body was also reduced.

In April, Samsung delayed the launch of the phone after early tests found issues with the phone, including debris getting under the hinge and affecting the display screen.

About 50 units of the device had been sent for review to journalists, analysts and bloggers in the United States ahead of a planned Apr 26 launch. It was not immediately clear how many of the devices were defective. Four units sent to journalists and a YouTube personality contained problems, according to their posts on Twitter.

Photos circulating on social media show damaged Samsung Galaxy Fold phones.

"To fully evaluate this feedback and run further internal tests, we have decided to delay the release of the Galaxy Fold. We plan to announce the release date in the coming weeks," a Samsung spokesperson had said.



Samsung confirmed the price of the phone will remain the same at US$1,980.

