Samsung heir charged with fraud over succession-linked deal

SEOUL: South Korean prosecutors indicted the heir to the Samsung empire Tuesday (Sep 1) over a controversial merger of two business units seen as a key step towards his succession, in the latest legal blow to the sprawling conglomerate.

Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman of Samsung Electronics, committed stock manipulation, breach of trust and other offences when two other subsidiaries, Samsung C&T and Cheil Industries, merged in 2015, the prosecutors said.

Ten other current and former top Samsung executives were also charged.

Lee and his subordinates had carried out "a systemic scheme to take control of the Samsung Group with the least cost", said the prosecution, by deploying "various unfair transactions".

Lee is already separately being re-tried on charges of bribery, embezzlement and other offences in connection with the corruption scandal that brought down former South Korean president Park Geun-hye.

The businessman was not detained, but the charges are likely to prove a distraction as his firm seeks to navigate the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Samsung Electronics is the flagship subsidiary of the group, which was founded by Lee's grandfather and has grown to become by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates, or chaebols, that dominate business in the world's 12th-largest economy.

Its overall turnover is equivalent to a fifth of South Korea's gross domestic product and is crucial to the country's economic health.

The firm saw profits rise in April-July with data centres moving to stockpile its DRAM chips to meet surging demand for online activities as a result of global lockdowns.

But the South's economy shrank 3.2 per cent year-on-year in the same period, according to a revised estimate by the central Bank of Korea on Tuesday.

Lee was jailed for five years in 2017 after being found guilty of bribery and other offences linked to former president Park, before being cleared on appeal and released a year later. That case is currently being retried.

Lee apologised in May over the issues, pledging to ensure "there will be no more controversy over the succession" and that he would not allow his children to take over from him at the firm.

"Our technology and products are being hailed as first-class but the public gaze towards Samsung still remains harsh," he said, bowing to the cameras. "This is my fault. I apologise."

SPRAWLING GROUP

The US$8 billion merger of affiliates Samsung C&T Corp and Cheil Industries in 2015 was seen as key to Lee increasing control of the sprawling group, even as critics said it rode roughshod over the interests of minority investors.

Prosecutors also alleged that Lee and other Samsung executives colluded to inflate the assets of Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd to avoid criticism that the merger was agreed at terms favourable to shareholders of Cheil Industries, which counted Lee as the biggest shareholder. Cheil was a major shareholder of BioLogics.

Prosecutors decided to indict Lee despite an independent panel's recommendation in June against such action. The decision by the panel, which consisted of mostly non-financial experts, had invited criticism from some lawmakers and experts who raised concerns that the panel system could be abused by the country's wealthy and powerful.

Lee's lawyers said that prosecutors' move "to flout the independent panel's decision and belatedly add a breach of trust allegation suggests prosecutors conducted the investigation with the goal of prosecuting Samsung Group and Lee Jae-yong from the beginning, rather than seek objective truth based on evidence."

Lee, vice-chairman of Samsung Electronics which has a market value of US$311 billion, was jailed for about a year, until his release in February 2018, for his role in a bribery scandal.

He was accused of giving horses to the daughter of a confidante of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to win government support for the merger of the two affiliates.

Shares of major Samsung firms were largely unchanged following the announcement. Samsung Electronics was up 0.4 per cent and Samsung C&T had risen 2.3 per cent versus the broader market's 1 per cent rise.

