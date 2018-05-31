Samsung Life sells US$ 1 billion worth of shares in Samsung Electronics
Samsung Life Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday it sold 1.12 trillion won (US$1 billion) worth of its shares in Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.
The stake sale, aimed at removing regulatory risks, was scheduled to be completed before Thursday's market opening, it said in a regulatory filing.
