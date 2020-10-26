Samsung affiliates' shares rise after Lee's death sparks hopes of shake-up

SEOUL: Shares in Samsung Electronics and affiliates rose on Monday (Oct 26) after the death a day earlier of Chairman Lee Kun-hee sparked hopes for restructuring and stake sales, analysts said.

Shares in Samsung C&T and Samsung Life Insurance rose as much as 21.2 per cent and 15.7 per cent respectively, while shares in Samsung BioLogics, Samsung SDS and Samsung Engineering also rose.

Lee was the wealthiest stock owner in South Korea, with holdings including 4.18 per cent of Samsung Electronics common shares and 0.08 per cent of preferred shares, worth about 15 trillion won (US$13.3 billion) in total.

He also held a 20.76 per cent stake in Samsung Life worth about 2.6 trillion won, and a 2.88 per cent stake in Samsung C&T worth about 564 billion won as of Friday's closing.

