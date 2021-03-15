Samsung to develop autonomous driving chip for Google's Waymo - media

Samsung Electronics recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

SEOUL: Samsung Electronics recently won a project for Google parent Alphabet's autonomous driving unit Waymo to develop chips for next-generation self-driving cars, South Korean media reported on Monday.

Samsung will develop a chip that computes data collected from various sensors installed in autonomous vehicles or centrally controls functions by exchanging information with Google data centres in real time, South Korean newspaper Herald Business reported, citing unnamed industry source.

The project is expected to be carried out by Samsung's logic chip development division System LSI's Custom SOC Business Team, it added.

Samsung Electronics declined comment regarding client company matters. Alphabet did not have an immediate comment.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, editing by Louise Heavens)