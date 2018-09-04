Sanofi to pay more than US$25 million to resolve corruption charges: SEC

French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi will pay more than US$25 million to settle charges that its Kazakhstan and Middle East subsidiaries made corrupt payments to win business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.

WASHINGTON: French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi will pay more than US$25 million to settle charges that its Kazakhstan and Middle East subsidiaries made corrupt payments to win business, the top U.S. securities regulator said on Tuesday.

Without admitting or denying the findings, the company agreed to pay US$17.5 million in disgorgement, US$2.7 million in prejudgment interest and a civil penalty of US$5 million, the Securities and Exchange Commission said.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)