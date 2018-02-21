SAP hikes dividend payout to at least 40 percent of profit

German business software maker SAP said on Wednesday it had hiked its dividend payout ratio and proposed a 12 percent hike in its annual payout for 2017.

FRANKFURT: German business software maker SAP said on Wednesday it had hiked its dividend payout ratio and proposed a 12 percent hike in its annual payout for 2017.

Europe's biggest technology company said it would now pay shareholders at least 40 percent of its annual profits, up from 35 percent.

It said it would pay a dividend of 1.40 euros per share for 2017, up 12 percent from a year earlier.

