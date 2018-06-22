Satellite operator Echostar builds stake in bid target Inmarsat

FILE PHOTO: A technician looks at a solar panel on the Inmarsat S-Band/Hellas-Sat 3 satellite in the clean room facilities of the Thales Alenia Space plant in Cannes, France, February 3, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

LONDON: U.S. satellite operator Echostar has built a near 3 percent stake in Inmarsat , the British company that it is seeking to buy, stock exchange filings showed on Friday.

Inmarsat shares rose more than 8 percent after Echostar disclosed a 2.97 percent shareholding in the London-listed group. It comes after Inmarsat said earlier this month that it had rejected a bid approach from the U.S. firm.

