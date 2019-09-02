Saudi Arabia replaces Aramco chairman with head of PIF: Bloomberg

Business

Saudi Arabia replaces Aramco chairman with head of PIF: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIF, as the chairman of state oil giant Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Saudi official.

Saudi Arabia&apos;s Public Investment Fund managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan speaks at the Bloomb
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Bookmark

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia has named Yasir al-Rumayyan, head of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, known as the PIF, as the chairman of state oil giant Aramco, replacing Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing an unnamed Saudi official.

(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by David Evans)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark