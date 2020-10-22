Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI
REUTERS: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.
SPA did not disclose details on the agreements.
