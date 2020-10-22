Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

REUTERS: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

SPA did not disclose details on the agreements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)