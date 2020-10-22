Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

Business

Saudi Arabia signs MoUs with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei on AI

The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

FILE PHOTO: Man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
FILE PHOTO: A man stands near an IBM logo at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 25, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez/File Photo

Bookmark

REUTERS: The Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence on Thursday signed three memorandums of understanding with IBM, Alibaba and Huawei at a summit in the kingdom, state news agency SPA said.

SPA did not disclose details on the agreements.

(Reporting by Yousef Saba; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark