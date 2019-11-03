Saudi Aramco chairman says firm will continue to meet global oil supply demand post listing

DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia: Saudi Aramco's chairman Yasser al-Rumayyan said on Sunday (Nov 3) the state oil giant would continue to meet its global oil supply demand after it lists on the Riyadh bourse.

Rumayyan was speaking after Aramco kick-started its initial public offering (IPO) earlier on Sunday, officially announcing its intention to list on the domestic bourse, Tadawul.

Rumayyan also said the local listing was a reflection of a strong global position.

"Listing Aramco on Tadawul proves its strong position among global markets," he told a news conference.